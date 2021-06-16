‘Dave’ Writer April Shih Strikes Overall Deal With FX Productions, Launches Diversity Hire Ltd. & Develops Comedy With Larry Wilmore

April Shih, who has written on FX series including Dave, Mrs. America and You’re The Worst, is staying in business with the Disney-owned cabler.

Shih has struck an overall deal with FX Productions and is launching her own production company Diversity Hire Ltd.

She will develop content for FX through the company, which Shih will run with Jen Goyne Blake, who was a founding director of the Episodic Lab at the Sundance Institute, where she met Shih through her project Tilting.

Her first project for FX is a half-hour series, Love Rules, produced by Larry Wilmore, The District, Joanna Coles, and ABC Studios.

Shih is a Los Angeles-based television writer and producer, who spent two years playing poker in Las Vegas before pursuing a degree in playwriting at Cal State Northridge. She has also written on Amazon’s Undone and was involved in USA Network’s aborted Evel Knieval drama starring Milo Ventimiglia.

She also has series in development at Warner Bros. Television and Paramount Television Studios.

“April is a truly versatile writer and we appreciate and admire everything she has contributed to series as varied as You’re the Worst, Mrs. America and Dave,” said Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX. “April has FX’s full support in developing her own shows and are excited about her company’s efforts to champion other original voices to help us at FX create the next generation of programming.”

“I’m so incredibly honored to be a part of the FX family,” said Shih. “It has truly been a privilege to work on several of FX’s original, boundary-pushing series and I could not be more excited to create and develop shows to add to their phenomenal line-up. I’m also grateful to be on this journey with Jen Goyne Blake, who brings her talent for finding gems where no one else wants to look and her true passion for artist support and development. The wonderful team at FX has continually put their money where their mouth is in their commitment to being an ‘artist first’ studio and we feel that they are in alignment with our mission to create meaningful, soul-oriented stories under our banner Diversity Hire Ltd. We can’t wait to get to work.”

Shih and Goyne Blake are represented by Josh Hornstock and Alyssa Lanz at UTA and Dave Ryan at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.