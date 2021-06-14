Dave Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Prods Boards ‘People’s Party With Talib Kweli’ As Podcast Moves To Luminary

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Chappelle is doubling down in the podcast space.

The comedian’s Pilot Boy Productions has joined People’s Party With Talib Kweli as an executive producer as the series is moving exclusively to subscription podcast platform Luminary.

It marks the latest example of exclusivity of hit podcasts, such as The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, which also snapped up exclusive rights to sex and relationship series Call Her Daddy last week.

People’s Party With Talib Kweli will become exclusive to Luminary and Luminary’s channel on Apple’s subscription podcast service on July 5. The video of each episode will be available on Uproxx’s YouTube channel the Monday following each episode.

The show, co-created by Kweli and Jarret Myer, is a weekly interview show produced by Uproxx. The pair have had guests including DMX, Ice Cube, Lil Kim, Macklemore, The Game, Ice Cube, Lamar Odom, Dax Shepard, Roy Choi, Chuck D. and Michael Rapaport.

Uproxx will continue to lead production on the series, which will now be helped by Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Productions. The move makes sense given Kweli’s involvement with Chappelle on The Midnight Miracle podcast.

It comes as the show’s 101st episode, which dropped earlier today, features Kweli and Chappelle’s friend and Midnight Miracle cohort yasiin bey. Kweli and Bey are Black Star and the group recently released their first new music in more than 20 years.

“People’s Party has been a labor of love and I am very proud of what we have accomplished over these first 100 episodes. It makes perfect sense for us to partner with Dave Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Productions going forward. Dave has always championed this culture that is based in hip hop and he is the vanguard for great art. The People’s Party is the world’s best podcast and now we have joined Luminary to become the sister podcast to the best podcast in the world, The Midnight Miracle. For me, being a part of both of them feels like when I dropped Black Star and Reflection Eternal over 20 years ago. I’m largely working with the same partners I had back then, so it’s a full circle moment for me,” said Kweli.

“Luminary welcomes People’s Party with Talib Kweli to our network and we are proud to be the home of Talib’s groundbreaking art,” added Luminary CEO Simon Sutton.

“At Uproxx, we are focused on spotlighting the creators who move culture,” said Jarret Myer, Co-Founder of Uproxx. “People’s Party with Talib Kweli brings this mission to life. Kweli’s unparalleled passion and talent as an interviewer draws in guests who have defined hip-hop and pop culture—including some of the world’s most influential musicians, actors, activists, athletes, and political figures. Now, we are excited to amplify these conversations even further through the Luminary network and by bringing Dave Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Productions on board as Executive Producer.”