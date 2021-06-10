Producer Darren Star To Be Honored At 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Writer, director and producer Darren Star will receive the the 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival’s Honorary Golden Nymph, an award that honors renowned professionals for their extraordinary contributions to the entertainment and television industry.

Star, whose credits include Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, Sex & The City, Younger and, currently, Netflix’s Emily in Paris, will be presented the tribute by Prince Albert II of Monaco at the festival’s opening ceremony on June 18 at the Grimaldi Forum.

“We are delighted to honor Darren Star at our 60th Anniversary Festival with the prestigious Honorary Golden Nymph,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. “He is an exceptional talent who has created many of the most-loved and hugely popular television programs for audiences around the world. We are particularly pleased he will be able to join us in Monaco to celebrate this very special award with us in person.”

Previous recipients of the honor include Dick Wolf, Ted Turner, Jerry Bruckheimer, Anne Sweeney, Stephen J. Cannell, Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner.

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco sixty years ago, the festival is now under the Honorary Presidency of Prince Albert II.