Darnella Frazier, Teenager Who Recorded Killing Of George Floyd, Awarded Pulitzer Prize Citation

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the killing of George Floyd on her cell phone, was awarded a Pulitzer Prize special citation today.

In announcing the honor, the Pulitzer organization cited Frazier “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world highlighting the crucial role in citizens in journalistic quests for truth and justice.”

Frazier was just 17 when, while walking with her nine-year-old cousin on a Minneapolis sidewalk, she instinctively began recording the murder of Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on the handcuffed Floyd’s neck as onlookers pleaded with him for nine minutes to relent. Frazier, whose video brought global attention to the crime and prompted Black Lives Matter marches and protests around the world, later wrote about Floyd on Facebook, saying, “I knew his life mattered. I knew that he was in pain. I knew that he was another black man in danger with no power.”

Frazier testified during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Chauvin, who was found guilty in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other former officers – J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Laneis and Tou Thao – have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.