Danny McBride, Gemma Chan & Benedict Wong Eyed To Join John David Washington In Gareth Edwards’ Next Film At New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Danny McBride, Gemma Chan and Benedict Wong are in talks to join John David Washington in New Regency’s upcoming film True Love, an original sci-fi project written and directed by multi-hyphenate filmmaker Gareth Edwards. Kiri Hart will serve as a producer on the project along with Edwards. New Regency will produce and finance the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other than it being a near-future sci-fi story.

After directing the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One to worldwide success, Edwards had been developing several projects, wanting to make sure his next project was the right one before committing. He finally committed to that film last year and once the package hit the market, New Regency jumped at the opportunity to work with him.

While he is known more for his comedic hits, this isn’t McBride’s first go around in the sci-fi genre previously starring in Ridley’s Scott’s Alien pic Covenant. His recent credits includeThe Righteous Gemstones, with a second season on the way and the hit HBO series, Vice Principal. He is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.

Watch on Deadline

After her breakout role in Crazy Rich Asians, Chan has her next major role as the star of the upcoming Marvel pic Eternals and also recently lent her voice to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. She is repped by WME, M88 and Independent Talent Group.

Wong is best known for his roles Doctor Strange and Avengers: End Game as well as The Martian. He is repped byHirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.