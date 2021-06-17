Danielle Sanchez-Witzel Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

Netflix has signed a multi-year overall deal with top comedy writer-producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show, My Name Is Earl).

Under the deal, the first major talent pact since Tracey Pakosta joined Netflix as VP, Original Comedy Series, Sanchez-Witzel will set up her own production banner and focus on original development for series and features in addition to supervising and executive producing other projects.

“I’ve long admired Danielle’s authentic voice and strong comedic point of view,” said Pakosta. “Her desire to shepherd talent and passion to elevate underrepresented voices are among the many reasons we are excited to be in business with her. We look forward to bringing Danielle’s unique vision to our members around the world.”

Sanchez-Witzel, who is coming off back-to-back overall deals at 20th Television, served as showrunner of the acclaimed The Carmichael Show for all three seasons, and also worked as a co-executive producer on New Girl.

Sanchez-Witzel came out of NBC’s diversity writing program, becoming one of the program’s biggest success stories. She previously had overall deals at Universal TV, under which she did a stint as a co-executive producer on the NBC/20th TV comedy My Name Is Earl, and at CBS TV Studios, working on The Millers and developing.

“I’m excited to work with Bela, Peter, Tracey, Andy, Kristen and the whole comedy team to create shows starring non-traditional lead characters with the simple goal of making people laugh, because sometimes the answer to all of your problems is found in front of the TV with your hand deep in a bag of Ruffles,” Sanchez-Witzel said.

Sanchez-Witzel is repped by UTA and attorney Karl Austen of Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.