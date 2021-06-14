‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Co-Creator Daniel Powell & ‘Ugly Americans’ Producer Aaron Augenblick Launch Kids’ Animation Company

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Powell, co-creator of Inside Amy Schumer, and Aaron Augenblick, producer of Ugly Americans and The Jellies, are launching kids animation producer Future Brain Media.

The pair have teamed up to bring a distinct sophistication and aesthetic to the world of children’s content. Future Brain Media is a full-service company that can handle every aspect of production from development through delivery.

They already have a pilot in the works for PBS Kids created by Augenblick, designed by Gemma Correll and featuring original music by Tunde Adebimpe of TV on the Radio, and are working on a project with General Mills.

They are also working with the likes of Katie Wendt (The Jellies), Devin Clark (Ugly Americans), Gemma Correll (The Worrier’s Guide to Life), R. Sikoryak (Masterpiece Comics), Brian Weaver (Joey Fly), Ryan Mauskopf (The Onion) and Kevin Maher (Kevin Geeks Out) on projects.

Augenblick and Powell previously worked together on short film Golden Age, an official selection of the 2007 Sundance Film Festival and later worked on Comedy Central’s animated cult series Ugly Americans.

Powell is president of TV & Film production company Irony Point and he is an exec producer and director of Amy Schumer’s upcoming Hulu series Life & Beth. Other producer credits include I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, That Damn Michael Che and Astronomy Club.

Augenblick is the founder of Augenblick Studios, an independent animation studio that produced Ugly Americans, Superjail, The Jellies, Wonder Showzen, Headspace Guide to Meditation, and the upcoming Teenage Euthanasia.

“Growing up watching cartoons changed my life. I’m so excited to create worlds and characters that can inspire the next generation. Dan and I love animation with fresh ideas. Future Brain gives us a chance to make our ultimate kid’s shows,” said Augenblick.

“As a father of two young children, it’s important to me that content for kids is made with the same sophistication and attention to detail as programming made for older audiences,” added Powell. “I love working with Aaron and his team at Augenblick Studios and can’t wait for everyone to see the projects we have in the works together.”

Powell is represented by Range Media and UTA. Augenblick is represented by Management 360.