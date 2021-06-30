‘Dangerous Moms’: Telma Hopkins, Linda Park, Vanessa Marano To Co-Star In NBC Pilot

Telma Hopkins, Linda Park and Vanessa Marano are set as series regulars opposite Shanola Hampton and Dascha Polanco in NBC pilot Dangerous Moms, from Warner Bros. Television and Universal TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Janine Sherman Barrois based on the Spanish series Señoras del (h)Ampa, Dangerous Moms is an off-center dark dramedy about four diverse mothers who accidentally kill the queen bee of their school’s PTA during the demonstration of a new high-end food processor. The story becomes a female anthem about friendship and family as it tells the story of one completely unprepared group of women who must juggle their everyday lives while their worlds are turned upside down.

Hopkins will play Fatima. The highly spiritual Fatima lives in and works as a manager at one of Pia’s (Polanco) buildings, where she takes care of her own grandson. She is also a full-time embalmer at a popular funeral home.

Park will portray Chloe Chen, Monique’s (Hampton) brash, judgmental BFF from grade school who is now her partner in crime at the PTA. She works as an administrative assistant at the nearby police station, is married to a detective, and has two kids.

Marano is Rebecca “Becki” Rossi, a bubbly, pregnant newlywed, with no filter. She knows Fatima, Chloe, and Monique from the PTA, but after a series of crazy events, they become unsuspecting friends.

Barrois serves as showrunner and executive produces with Rachel Kaplan, Intrigue Entertainment’s Tariq Jalil and Lucas Carter as well as Arantxa Écija from Mediaset España Comunicación and Santi Botello from Producciones Mandarina SL, who produced the original series.

Sitcom veteran Hopkins, known for her starring roles in Bosom Buddies, The New Odd Couple, Gimme a Break and Family Matters, among others, recently recurred in Netflix’s Dead to Me and Family Reunion. She can also be seen in Better Things, The Family Business, The Young and the Restless, Dear White People, and the upcoming Lifetime movie Blending Christmas. Hopkins is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Park was a series regular on Star Trek: Enterprise, Raines, Women’s Murder Club and Starz’s Crash. She currently recurs on Amazon’s Bosch and Apple TV’s For All Mankind, and previously appeared in the independent film Face of Love, starring Annette Bening and Ed Harris. She’s repped by Seven Summits and SDB Partners.

Marano is maybe best known for her lead role in the Peabody Award–winning Freeform series Switched at Birth. She also starred in the Snap Original series Dead Girls Detective Agency, and recurred on 9-1-1, Station 19, and Silicon Valley. Most recently she produced the upcoming Netflix film The Royal Treatment. Marano is repped by APA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, Marano Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.