Dane DeHaan Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

EXCLUSIVE: Dane DeHaan has joined the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on the true-crime docuseries. He joins previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey and Sophie Turner.

The eight-episode series from Christine director Antonio Campos and American Crime Story writer Maggie Cohn explores the life of Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Collette).

DeHaan will play Clayton Peterson, Michael Peterson’s son.

The series is based on the docuseries and various books and reports on the case of Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering Kathleen two years earlier. The charge was reduced to manslaughter in 2017, and Peterson subsequently was released from prison. He had claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs at their home after consuming alcohol and Valium, but an autopsy concluded she died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object.

Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s docuseries premiered in 2004 and was released on Netflix as a 13-episode series in 2018.

The Staircase is written and executive produced by Campos and Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna TV.

Dane can currently be seen starring opposite Julianne Moore in Apple TV+’s limited series Lisey’s Story, written by Stephen King and directed by Pablo Larrain. Last spring, he starred in Amazon’s cocaine drama series ZeroZeroZero opposite Andrea Riseborough. DeHaan is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.