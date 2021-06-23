Dan Harmon & Nathan Pyle Adapting Comic ‘Strange Planet’ As Animated Series Greenlit At Apple

Dan Harmon is teaming up with Nathan Pyle, creator of Strange Planet, to adapt the webcomic and graphic novels for Apple TV+.

The streamer has handed the project a straight-to-series order.

Pyle’s books feature stories of big eyed, bright blue “beings” from a planet that shares a lot in common with Earth. The aliens sunbathe and sneeze but describe these actions with phrases like “sun damage” and “face fluid explosions.”

He has released two books and regularly posts comics online.

Pyle and Harmon now are turning them into an animated series, which they will exec produce. Amalia Levari, who has worked on series such as Joe Pera Talks With You, is set as showrunner.

The series is produced by Apple Studios and animation studio and production house ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman). Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico executive produce for ShadowMachine. Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle also serve as executive producers on the project.

It marks Apple’s latest animated project following Central Park, which launches its second season later this week.

It is Harmon’s latest series, with the Community creator and Rick & Morty co-creator having recently set up Krapopolis as a series with Fox.

Harmon is repped by CAA, Nathan Pyle & Taylor Alexy Pyle are repped by CAA, Seth Fishman at The Gernert Company, and Matt Sugarman at Weintraub and Amalia Levari is repped by Morris Yorn / Kaplan Perrone.