‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’: Raoul Bhaneja, Sammi Rotibi & Keenan Jolliff Join Peacock Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Raoul Bhaneja (Clarice, Blindspot, Grand Army) , Sammi Rotibi (The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, Mars, The Darkest Minds)and Keenan Jolliff (The Americans, The Get Down, Daredevil) will join the mysteries of Peacock’s Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol in recurring roles.

Written by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, The Lost Symbol (fka Dan Brown’s Langdon) follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The Last Symbol is the third Brown novel featuring the Langdon character, following Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code, and is set after the events of the latter. The trio of actors will also join Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will serve as writers and executive producers for the series. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp also serve as executive producers. Dan Trachtenberg also executive produces and directed the pilot.

Raoul Bhaneja will play a harmless janitor at the Capitol building, who is revealed to have a hidden agenda.

Sammi Rotibi will recur as Agent Adamu, a battle-tested, Nigerian-born CIA operative who will see his loyalties to his superiors stretched thin.

Keenan Jolliff will take on Zachary Solomon – raised in privilege but left to rot in a Turkish prison by his billionaire father after being caught trafficking drugs abroad.

Bhaneja is repped by David Dean Management, Pakula/King & Associates and GGA in Canada. Rotibi is repped by LINK Entertainment and Joseph Le Talent Agency. Jolliff is repped by Innovative Artists.