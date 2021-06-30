Skip to main content
'Lovecraft Country' Alum Wunmi Mosaku Joins HBO Miniseries 'We Own This City' From 'The Wire' Team

‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team’ Renewed For Season 16 At CMT

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Making The Team
CMT

EXCLUSIVE: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are back and ready to try out on CMT.

The ViacomCBS cable network has renewed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team for Season 16.

The network’s longest-running show will return on Friday September 16 at 9pm, in its traditional timeslot, having seen its Covid-focused 15th season air on Tuesdays.

Production is currently underway in Dallas as 52 hopefuls begin training and competing in a rigorous training camp to vie for a highly-coveted spot on the iconic professional cheerleading team.

Last season saw a virtual audition process, the first-ever DCC Summer Training Camp inside a “bubble,” and the most veteran cuts in show history.

Now, with more contestants and auditions than ever before, competition is even stiffer and the candidates must work to perfect new technically-challenging routines to impress longtime coaches Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell to earn a spot on the field.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is produced by Triage Entertainment with executive producers Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick, Eugene Pack, Peter Zasuly, Charlotte Jones and Kelli McGonagill Finglass. Jacquelyn French and Laurie Sharpe exec produce for CMT.

