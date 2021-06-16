Dakota Johnson And Sean Penn To Star In Christy Hall’s ‘Daddio’–Hot Cannes Package

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s another lucrative package set to hit the Cannes market as We are hearing Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn are attached to star in Daddio with Christy Hall on board to write and direct. Endeavor Content will launch worldwide sales at Cannes with CAA Media Finance co-repping the U.S. Johnson will also produce the pic alongside Ro Donnelly through their TeaTime Pictures with Emma Tillinger Koskoff also on board to produce. Hall is also on board to produce.

The film follows a young woman, who after landing at JFK airport in New York City, jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi. The cabbie, Clark, throws the vehicle into drive and the two head out into the night… striking up the most unexpected conversation. What begins as amusing chit chat quickly takes a turn towards mysterious and playful, then grows into viscerally honest revelations about relationships, sex and power dynamics, loss and vulnerability. This contained yet kinetic drama explores the complexities of human connection, and proves that a chance encounter with a total stranger can change a person’s life.

Johnson was most recently seen in the dramedy Our Friend opposite Jason Siegel and can be seen next in The Lost Daughter. She is also currently filming Netflix and MRC’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. Penn recently helmed and stars in Flag Day opposite his daughter Dylan Penn, which is set to premiere at Cannes followed by a theatrical release on Aug. 13.

This will mark Hall’s directorial debut. She previously worked on the TV series I’m Not Okay With This as a writer and co-creator.

Johnson is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment. Penn is represented by CAA and Hall is repped by LBI Entertainment.