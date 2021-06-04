Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Huge Expansion Of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Debuts June 26 With Interactive Harry Potter, DC Showcases

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Persuasion’: Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley & Yolande Kettle Join Netflix & MRC Jane Austen Pic

Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley, Yolanda Kettle AP

EXCLUSIVE: Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), Lydia Rose Bewley (The Inbetweeners) and Yolanda Kettle (Marcella) have joined the cast of Netflix and MRC’s Jane Austen movie Persuasion, which is now underway in the UK.

Already announced are Dakota Johnson (50 Shades Of Grey), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Suki Waterhouse (The Divergent Series: Insurgent), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW), Ben Bailey Smith – aka Doc Brown (The Split), Izuka Hoyle (The Outpost), Mia McKenna-Bruce (Get Even) and Nia Towle (The Hollow).

Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot (Johnson), an unconforming woman living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. Unmarried and 27-years-old, Anne reconnects with a man (Jarvis) she was once persuaded to reject and faces a second chance at love.

The book was the last novel written by Austen, author of classics such as Sense and SensibilityPride And Prejudice and Emma, prior to her death in 1817.

As previously announced, Carrie Cracknell, who directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge to Tony nominations in 2019 in Sea Wall/ A Life on Broadway, will make her feature directorial debut. The adaptation comes from Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing with EP Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC film romance label, and EPs Michael Constable and David Fliegel. Knives Out and The Lovebirds outfit MRC Film developed the movie with Netflix.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad