‘Persuasion’: Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley & Yolande Kettle Join Netflix & MRC Jane Austen Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), Lydia Rose Bewley (The Inbetweeners) and Yolanda Kettle (Marcella) have joined the cast of Netflix and MRC’s Jane Austen movie Persuasion, which is now underway in the UK.

Already announced are Dakota Johnson (50 Shades Of Grey), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Suki Waterhouse (The Divergent Series: Insurgent), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Nikki Amuka-Bird (NW), Ben Bailey Smith – aka Doc Brown (The Split), Izuka Hoyle (The Outpost), Mia McKenna-Bruce (Get Even) and Nia Towle (The Hollow).

Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot (Johnson), an unconforming woman living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. Unmarried and 27-years-old, Anne reconnects with a man (Jarvis) she was once persuaded to reject and faces a second chance at love.

The book was the last novel written by Austen, author of classics such as Sense and Sensibility, Pride And Prejudice and Emma, prior to her death in 1817.

As previously announced, Carrie Cracknell, who directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge to Tony nominations in 2019 in Sea Wall/ A Life on Broadway, will make her feature directorial debut. The adaptation comes from Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing with EP Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC film romance label, and EPs Michael Constable and David Fliegel. Knives Out and The Lovebirds outfit MRC Film developed the movie with Netflix.