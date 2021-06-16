Cynthia Erivo To Star in Remake Of ‘The Rose’ At Searchlight

Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner and two-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is set for a remake of The Rose at Searchlight, in which she will star and also produce alongside Solome Williams.

Bette Midler in ‘The Rose’ Everett Collection

The film is a remake of the 1979 Fox musical romantic drama that starred Bette Midler as a self-destructive rock star who struggles to deal with the constant pressures of her career and the demands of those around her. While paying homage to the original, for which Midler scored an Oscar nom, the remake will put a contemporary lens on the high price of fame.

Searchlight now will look to attach a writer to the project. Director of development Richard Ruiz and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh will oversee the project for Searchlight.

Erivo burst onto West End and Broadway stages in The Color Purple and has since taken the world by storm in movies such as Harriet and TV shows such as the HBO series The Outsider. She plays Aretha Franklin on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha and and recently wrapped production on Disney’s Pinocchio remake. Her debut album, Ch 1. vs. 1, comes out this summer, and debut her children’s book Remember to Dream, Ebere arrives in September.

In August 2020, Erivo launched her production company, Edith’s Daughter, and announced her first-look deal with MRC Television & Civic Center Media. Edith’s Daughter focuses on projects that express the beauty in the stories and people who are often overlooked and underrepresented.

She is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.