‘Cruella’ Sequel In Early Development; Director Craig Gillespie & Writer Tony McNamara Expected To Return

No surprise here: Disney is capitalizing on last weekend’s success of Cruella in theaters and on Disney+ Premier, with a sequel already in the works with the pic’s director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara looking to team again.

Said a Disney spokesperson, “We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

Over the four-day Memorial Day frame, Cruella starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson grossed $26.5 million at the North American box office, where it opened on 3,892 screens. As for its PVOD numbers, the live-action spinoff of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians spinoff was seen by 686,000 U.S. households, according to data from Samba TV.

Most of Disney’s live-action spinoffs of its iconic animated brands have garnered sequels, from Maleficent to The Lion King and Aladdin with the latter two in development.