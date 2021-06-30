‘Crime Junkie’ Host Ashley Flowers To Launch ‘Precedent’ Podcast With Stitcher Premium

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Flowers, host of the popular Crime Junkie podcast, is adding another show to her bow.

The podcaster is launching Precedent, an audio series that will look at the evolution of the criminal justice system.

The show is being produced for Stitcher Premium, the subscription service of the SiriusXM-owned podcast company. It is Flower’s latest show for the service after Dark Arenas.

Ten-part series Precedent will be exclusive to Stitcher Premium subscribers and will launch on July 7.

The podcast will look at how big changes begin somewhere. Every crime junkie knows the standard vocabulary: Amber Alert, 911 dispatch, Miranda Warning, Brady Disclosure. But do you know the story behind how they were formed? Flowers will walk listeners through the real-life tragedies that lead to big changes and would go on to set a precedent for how the criminal justice system would operate for years to come.

“I’m very happy to continue my relationship with Stitcher Premium and create unique, responsible true crime content for our audiences,” said Ashley Flowers, Founder and CEO, Audiochuck. “I hope Precedent will bring listeners a deeper understanding on how the criminal justice system has evolved.”

It is the latest podcast from Flowers, who is repped by UTA; she recently teamed up with Spotify and Parcast for International Infamy.

Flowers, who began by doing a crime segment on a local Indiana radio station, broke through with the launch of Crime Junkie, which she co-hosts with Brit Prawat in 2017. The show has featured episodes on cases such as the murder of April Tinsley from Fort Wayne, the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders and the Green River killer.

She told Deadline in 2019 that she was developing a scripted series based on the podcast.