‘Creepshow’ Producer Cartel Pictures Launches International Distribution Arm With Former MGM & Endeavor Content Exec Gary Marenzi

Cartel Pictures, the company behind Shudder’s Creepshow and Syfy’s upcoming Day of the Dead series, is moving into global distribution.

The company is launching Cartel Studios International with operations based in LA and London. The company will distribute its 25 new movies and several series a year.

Gary Marenzi is building the team, which will be lead by former CBS distribution execs Giovanni Pedde and Stephen Tague.

Marenzi, who runs his own consultancy Marenzi & Associates, was previously Head of Entertainment Sales & Partnerships at Endeavor Content and held roles at Paramount International Television and MGM Worldwide Television.

Pedde was previously EVP of Client Relations for CBS International and also served as SVP Europe at CBS Studios International. Based in London, Tague recently served as EVP of Client Relations for CBS International, where he was responsible for the licensing of CBS content to the UK and much of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Cartel has grown tremendously over the last decade to fill the growing and diversifying content needs of the global industry. We’ve been selling content internationally through third party distributors, and the next logical step is launching Cartel Studios International to work directly with our global customers in delivering premium programming,” said Co-CEO Stan Spry. “Gary, Giovanni, and Stephen are the perfect team to lead our expansion in the international marketplace.”

“We couldn’t be more excited and proud to join with Cartel in this exciting new chapter of its growth,” says Marenzi. “In a media world increasingly hungry for high-quality, multi-platform content, Cartel represents a fresh, innovative, fast-growing creator for content with a truly global and cross-demographic appeal.”