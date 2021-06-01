Rock N Roll Biopic ‘Creation Stories’ With ‘Trainspotting’ Ties Acquired By RLJE Films Ahead Of Tribeca Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to Creation Stories, the rock biopic of Creation Records creator and founder Alan McGee that is directed by Nick Moran and stars Trainspotting alum Ewen Bremner. That’s one of several connections to the that 1996 film; Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh co-wrote the Creation Stories script with Dean Cavanagh, and Trainspotting director Danny Boyle is among the executive producers.

The deal comes ahead of the film’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Kirsty Mitchell, Suki Waterhouse, Thomas Turgoose, Leo Flanagan and Jason Isaacs also star in the Metro International Entertainment pic, which charts the true story of the rise and fall of McGee, credited as responsible for supplying the “Brit Pop” soundtrack to the 1990s, a decade of cultural renaissance known as Cool Britannia. It follows McGee through a drug-fueled haze of music and mayhem, with his dream bringing the world the likes of Oasis and Primal Scream.

Shelley Hammond, Hollie Richmond and Nathan McGough of Burning Wheel Productions produced with Orian Williams, Mickey Gooch, Jr and Ben Dillon, with financing coming from Head Gear Films, Sony Music and private investors.

“This film tells the story of one of the most iconic figures in music,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films. “With a soundtrack that will take you straight back to the 1990s and a filmmaking team that includes director Nick Moran, writers Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh and executive producer Danny Boyle, we cannot wait for U.S. audiences to go on the fantastic ride that is Creation Stories.”

Ward and RLJE’s Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with Will Machin of Metro International for the filmmakers.