Craig Singer’s Indie Horror Film ‘6:45’ Gets Exclusive Domestic Release At Regal Cinemas In August

EXCLUSIVE: Regal Cinemas will release Craig Singer’s independent film 6:45 exclusively in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on August 6

The director and former Disney creative executive Singer (Animal Room, Dark Ride, A Good Night To Die) said the agreement marks the first time since the pandemic that the nation’s second largest chain has supported an independent horror release.

“As the country comes out of the pandemic, we can all use an escape from reality, and nothing does that quite like the movies. We’re thrilled that Regal will be distributing 6:45, giving [it] widest possible audience,” said Singer.

“There is only one way to truly enjoy a horror movie and that is on the big screen,” said Rob Westerling, Regal’s head film buyer. “Through our partnership with Cascrator Film & Media [Singer’s production company], we are excited to bring our guests the psychological thriller 6:45. This movie was made to be seen in a dark theatre with a large crowd sharing in all the jumps and scares crafted throughout this tale of terror.”

The North American box office is slowly reviving after being shuttered by Covid-19 for well over a year. Key markets Los Angeles and New York lifted capacity restraints on theaters last week.

The film, produced during the pandemic, follows a couple on a romantic weekend getaway who find themselves trapped in a demented cycle of terror at a picturesque seaside town. Starring Michael Reed (Missing William), Augie Duke (Amazon’s Red Oaks, 6 Years, 4 Months & 23 Days) and Thomas G. Waites (Savant, The Thing, The Warriors).

It’s directed and produced by Singer, written by Robert Dean Klein (Little Fish, Strange Pond, A Good Night To Die) and executive produced by Ray Mancini, Paul Cene, Donald Basile, PhD, Gurpreet Chandhoke, Roy DiMaggio, Maria Jorjezian, Elisabeth Costa De Beauregard and Philip Kim.

Singer founded Fanlib and My2Centences, companies focused on the intersection of film, the internet and social media. He eventually sold the business to Walt Disney and stayed on as a creative VP before returning to filmmaking. He received an Emmy nod in the interactive fiction category for The L Word Interactive.

The film is produced by Cascrator Film & Media. Storyboard Media has the foreign sales rights, Well Go USA has domestic home video distribution rights.