‘Cowboy Bebop’: Stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir & Daniella Pineda Tease Premiere Date; Orignal Composer Yoko Kanno To Score Netflix Series

Cowboy Bebop
Netflix

Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine will return to space and screen for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop live action series later this year.

During the second day of Netflix’s Geeked Week, stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda appeared to give fans of the iconic anime series an update on production and a premiere date. In a short video the cast, all donning costumes reminiscent of the beloved characters, jammed to Yoko Kano’s infectious jazz theme, “Tank.”

The clip ended with a quick message reading “See You This Fall,” in the same script as the series’ “See You Space Cowboy” catchphrase.

Cowboy Bebop, which wrapped production in March, follows the group of misfit bounty hunters as they search for the galaxy’s most valuable criminals. Cho stars as Spike, Shakir as Jet and Pineda as Faye. Also in the cast are Alex Hassell and Elena Satine.

The highly-anticipated live action adaptation has experienced delays over the course of production due to Cho’s on-set injury, which put the show out for seven to nine months. Cowboy Bebop is a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios; with Netflix handling physical production.

The Geeked Week video also revealed that the live action series will feature the original works of composer Yoko Kanno.

See the teaser below.

