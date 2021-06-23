‘Couples Therapy’ Renewed For Extended Season 3 By Showtime

Showtime has handed an extended third-season renewal to Couples Therapy, the docuseries featuring psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik.

Season 3, which will be split into two different runs, is slated to premiere in 2022 and will continue to follow Guralnik as she helps new sets of couples work out their conflicts and rough patches.

“We are in awe of the bravery of these couples and deeply grateful for the continued opportunity to capture and share their struggles with the world,” said creators Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres. “The therapeutic work is not just gripping — it is also a profound reminder of the power of reconciliation and the worthiness of striving to better love one another.”

Vinnie Malhotra, EVP Nonfiction Programming at Showtime Networks, announced the renewal Wednesday.

The docuseries takes the viewer inside the sessions of the world-class therapist as she gets people to discuss their differences, sympathize and make peace; while revealing real-life struggles and breakthroughs.

Season 2 featured three new couples working through intense conflicts: a single mother’s unplanned pregnancy forces her to examine if the father is actually the man she wants to be with, a woman confronts her husband for failing to deliver the life she wants, and the raw trauma of near-fatal alcoholism reveals unexpected consequences for a young gay couple.

Before Season 2 hit Showtime in April, Couples Therapy returned for a special focused on couples struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic and the social justice movements following George Floyd’s murder.

“I believe what draws people to Couples Therapy are the raw, transformative journeys couples go through in treatment and the chance to witness the fascinating ways the unconscious reveals itself, all usually hidden behind closed doors,” added Dr. Guralnik. “Every session underscores the extraordinary human capacity to work through the most challenging problems through empathy and love.”

Couples Therapy is produced by Edgeline Films for Showtime. Kriegman, Steinberg and Despres serve as executive producers. Carly Hugo and Matt Parker are producers.