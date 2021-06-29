‘Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’s Ruairi O’Connor Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Following his scene-stealing role in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Ruairi O’Connor has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas. The film has performed well at the global box office, grossing over $160M+ worldwide since its release a month ago, if with its day-and-date bow on HBO Max. It is the third film in the James Wan produced Conjuring series – and the eighth overall.

He recently wrapped filming Season 2 of Apple’s The Morning Show as a series regular alongside Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, and he can also be seen in The Spanish Princess for Starz and in Max Minghella’s Teen Spirit opposite Elle Fanning. .

Television credits include Netflix series Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, BBC’S My Mother and Other Strangers, and he can be seen in series one and two of Delicious for Sky alongside Dawn French, Emilia Fox and Iain Glen.

O’Connor made his film debut in 2012 as Niall in Lenny Abrahamson’s What Richard Did after training at Dublin’s Lir National Academy of Dramatic Art.

He continues to be represented by Independent Talent Group, LINK Entertainment and at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman & Christopher.