‘Conjuring 3’ & ‘Cruella’ Cross $100M Global; ‘Quiet Place Part II’ Turns Volume To $185M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: With no major new releases, this was a strong holdover weekend at the international box office, led by last week’s champ, New Line/Warner Bros’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, followed by Disney’s Cruella and Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II.
In the case of Conjuring 3, it crossed $100M global after adding another $23.4M in 51 markets for a good 44% drop this session. That brings the offshore running total to $68M and the worldwide cume to $111.8M. There are 18 markets still to release including Germany, Japan and Taiwan.
France was the biggest new market, and the biggest play for the film this weekend, with $5M at No. 1 and a 66% share of the Top 5 films. This is on par with the opening of Conjuring 2 and above all other films in the Conjuring Universe (excluding previews).
In other horror news, A Quiet Place Part II added $16M in its 3rd frame for an overseas total to date of $75.8M in 37 markets, and a global cume of $184.8M. As with Conjuring, while horror is typically frontloaded, the holdover markets dropped just 54% from last weekend. On a like-for-like basis, AQP2 is running 19% ahead of the first John Krasinski-helmed film. Among markets yet to release are France, Spain, Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany and Brazil.
Sandwiched in between those horror titles, Disney’s Cruella picked up another $17.6M in 39 material markets to lift the offshore cume to $73.3M and global to $129.3M. The overseas hold was -25% — though that excludes China since the Emma Stone-starrer bowed there on a Sunday. Things are looking up for Cruella in the Middle Kingdom with its second Sunday 33% above opening day. The film has grossed $10.7M in China to date and has a healthy 9.2 Maoyan score; the ticketing platform has increased its full projection to $18M, which is not great, but is better than the $5M it was seeing last Sunday.
China is enjoying a four-day weekend with the Dragon Boat Festival holiday on Monday, but an influx of local movies didn’t result in phenomenal business. Drama Beyond led with just RMB 64.7M ($10.1M), though it premiered on Satuday; Alibaba’s suspense drama Are You Lonesome Tonight? was next best for the Chinese movies with RMB 43.6M ($6.8M). Of the latter, $500K came from IMAX. Overall, the local pics jockeyed with some of the Hollywood titles during the weekend.
That includes Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway which debuted in China on Friday and saw increases throughout the frame. Its 9.2 on Maoyan is better than the previous installment’s 8.9. The local gross is $7.8M through Sunday and the little bunny leads presales for Monday with a projected four-day total of $11.1M.
Overall, Peter’s weekend was good for $10.7M in 21 markets. The overseas cume is now $57.9M with global at $68.3M.
In other news, Universal’s Nobody crossed $50M worldwide in 43 markets with majors Germany, Italy and Brazil still to come. And, Demon Slayer has grossed $1.9M in the UK (via Sony) to make it the biggest anime title of the last 20 years.
On Wednesday this week, Lionsgate/Millennium’s The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard launches globally, including on over 500 IMAX screens in 14 markets.
Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below…
