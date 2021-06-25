‘Confess, Fletch’: Miramax Movie Starts Filming Monday, Adds Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan & Roy Wood Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, Golden Globe winner Kyle MacLachlan and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. are joining Jon Hamm in the Miramax movie Confess, Fletch, directed by Greg Mottola. Principal photography is set to start Monday, June 28.

The film is based on the original Gregory Mcdonald’s 1970s mystery novel series, and will stay true to the second novel Confess, Fletch. The story will follow Fletch, who finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation, one in which he is pinned as the prime suspect. While on a quest to prove his innocence, Fletch is tasked with finding his fiancée’s stolen art collection, the only inheritance she’s acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead.

Miramax

“The insouciant and sophisticated cocktail of Jon Hamm and Greg Mottola will be delivered to global audiences next year and promises to be very tasty,” said Miramax CEO, Bill Block.

“We look forward to bringing Fletch’s iconic character back to the big screen with a modern-day twist. While the original film has been hailed a cult classic with a strong fan base, we are showcasing Fletch through a new comedic and sophisticated lens, highlighting the nuances of his character and the intricacies of his career as an investigative journalist,” said producer Connie Tavel.

Block, Tavel, and Hamm serve as producers on the film, while Mottola, Mark Kamine and David List will executive produce. Zev Borow and Mottola penned the screenplay. Block produced the $315M-worldwide grossing Bad Moms franchise.

Wood Jr. will play the role of Detective Monroe. He suspects Fletch of being the murderer, and remains resistant to Fletch’s tips on the case. Harden and MacLachlan’s roles remain under wraps. Wood Jr. recently announced his stand up tour Imperfect Messenger and he’s prepping for his Comedy Central special which will air later this year. He is repped by MainstayEntertainment and WME.

Harden is a 2x Oscar nominee in the Best Supporting Actress category for Mystic River and Pollock, winning for the later in 2001. Her feature credits include Miller’s Crossing, the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Space Cowboys, The First Wives Club, Mona Lisa Smile among many others. She has starred on such TV series as NatGeo’s Barkskins, AppleTV’s The Morning Show, and CBS’ Code Black. She is repped by ICM and S c hreckRose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

MacLachlan was nominated for Best Actor in a TV drama twice for Twin Peaks, and won a Golden Globe for the role in 1991. His recent feature credits include Capone, Tesla, The House With a Clock in its Walls, and he revived his legendary role of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper for David Lynch’s continuation of Twins Peaks on Showtime. His TV credits include Desperate Housewives, Agents of SHIELD, Believe, Atlantic Crossing and Carol’s Second Act. He is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.