‘Conan’ To Welcome Live Audience Back For Final Two Weeks Of Shows, Sets Guests

Conan O’Brien is getting ready to say goodbye to his eponymous late-night show.

The Conan host has set his line-up of celebrity guests for his final two weeks of shows, which end June 24, and is welcoming back a live audience to help him say au revoir.

This comes more than ten years after the former host of The Tonight Show kicked off his TBS show and as he segues to a weekly variety show on sibling streamer HBO Max.

Martin Short, Bill Hader, Mila Kunis, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove and Patton Oswalt will be among those helping O’Brien say goodbye to the format that he has worked in for 28 years.

Jack Black, who called his appearance on Conan’s Late Night in 2000 “the greatest thing I’ve ever done”, will serve as O’Brien’s final guest for the hour-long finale.

Luckily, Team Coco fans will be allowed to see the comedy in person as Conan will allow fans back into the Largo Theater, where O’Brien has been shooting his show since last summer for this final run of shows.

Following all LA County Covid guidelines, attendees will need to be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and show proof of vaccination and masks will be required. Tickets are available now.

It could make Conan the first LA-shot late-night show to welcome a live audience in. Jimmy Kimmel recently told Deadline that the hope is to have an audience back in this month following the reopening but has not revealed full plans yet. Similarly, no word on when James Corden will be bringing back an audience in the way that The Late Show and The Tonight Show are doing in New York.

Oswalt will kick off the run on Monday June 14, followed by Short on June 15, Smoove on June 16, Kunis on June 17, Hader on June 21, a special guest on June 22, Carvey on June 23 and ending with Black on June 24.

Conan, which airs on TBS at 10pm Monday through Thursday, is produced by Conaco LLC with Jeff Ross as exec producer.