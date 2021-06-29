Common Sense Networks Unveils Sensical, New Free Streaming Platform For Kids 2-10

Common Sense Networks, a for-profit affiliate of Common Sense Media, is going wide today with Sensical, a free streaming platform to deliver a highly vetted collection of short-form videos to kids aged 2 to 10.

The algorithm-free destination “where kids can scroll, tap and follow their passions’ across more than 15,000 curated videos and 50 topic-based channels, will be available Tuesday via web and mobile on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV and will expand to all major distribution platforms including VIZIO by summer’s end.

The ad-supported service was announced late last year and introduced earlier this spring in a extensive closed beta test with Common Sense parents. Nonprofit Common Sense is a leading source of entertainment and technology recommendations for families and schools.

Sensical, inspired by the expertise of Common Sense Media, filters for quality through a rigorous, proprietary rubric and patent-pending curation process based on the most comprehensive child development research available.

It serves three distinct audiences in preschoolers (ages 2-4), little kids (ages 5-7) and big kids (8-10) with well some known characters and creators. Content is rated and organized by topics and interests and industry experts provide context for each selection in the library through the “Why It’s Sensical” label. Each of of three age-specific live channels can be accessed by selecting the TV icon within in the app.

Common Sense Networks’ CEO Eric Berger said Sensical “was founded on the belief that kids deserve better. We built a service from the ground up, rooted in science, supported by experts in the field and designed to reflect how kids stream today… Our offering is specifically for kids — mirroring our thesis that age-appropriateness matters and that kids learn best when they’re exploring their passions.”

“Given how much digital content kids are now consuming, we need to be intentional about being champions for what’s possible in this ecosystem by creating safe and healthy media options for our children. Sensical is an important next step in that direction.”

The app features a ParentZone dashboard for managing viewing activity and accessing information on the benefits associated with the content their children are watching. This automated tool provides specific insights about a child’s interests based on viewing history so parents and caregivers can engage in meaningful conversations and activities with their children “to extend their learnings and amplify their passions.”

Common Sense Networks said Sensical’s sponsors share its “mission to make screen time safe and valuable.” It said the app is COPPA-compliant (referring to the FTC’s Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule), certified by the kidSAFE Seal Program and follows the industry’s highest levels of privacy standards.

Common Sense Networks also Tuesday announced dozens of new content alliances with studio/distribution partners including CAKE (Poppy Cat), Cyber Group Studios (Leo The Wildlife Ranger), The Jim Henson Company (The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Jim Henson’s Animal Show with Stinky and Jake), Mattel (Kipper, Pingu, Max Steel), Raydar Media (Five Apples’ limited series, Apple Tree House), Superights (Bo Bear, Handico), WildBrain (Teletubbies, Rev & Roll), Xilam Animation (Learn and Play with Paprika, Moka’s Fabulous Adventures), ZDF Enterprises (Lexi & Lottie, School of Roars), and Zodiak Kids (Mister Maker, Tee and Mo).

New digital-first creator parterships include ABCMouse, Aaron’s Animals, Alphabet Rockers, batteryPOP, California Academy of Sciences, GoldieBlox, The Gotham Group’s Gotham Reads, Guggenheim Museum, Howdytoons, Kids’ Black History, MEL Science + Chemistry, N*Gen, Pinkfong, Penguin Random House’s Brightly Storytime, Studio71 (Parry Gripp, Maymo, Hyper Roblox), Tankee, Ubongo Kids and Vooks.

Sensical’s library currently features digital content from Bounce Patrol, Hevesh5, Mother Goose Club, StacyPlays, Super Simple Songs and The Whistle; and from studio/distribution partners ABC Commercial, CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution, Jetpack Distribution, Nelvana, 9 Story Distribution International, Sesame Workshop, Serious Lunch and Studio 100.