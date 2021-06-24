Colson Baker To Star In Rivulet Media’s Music Saga ‘Good News’

EXCLUSIVE: Colson Baker is set to headline Rivulet Media’s troubled musician drama Good News directed and written by Tim Sutton (Funny Face, Donnybrook, Dark Night).

Good News tells the story of the last days of a rising but troubled musician (Baker). While the feature is a complete work of fiction, it takes its inspiration from the arcs of such contemporary artists as Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld.

Production starts July 8 in Los Angeles. Jib Polhemus will produce alongside Rivulet Media’s film division President, Rob Paris and COO Mike Witherill.

Rivulet Media’s Rob Paris said: “Colson Baker is that rare talent who is ascending at an incredible pace both in film and music. He is exactly the kind of artist that Rivulet Media is looking to partner with and we couldn’t be more excited to support him on both fronts, especially with Tim Sutton’s powerful screenplay and vision, which are custom tailored to Colson’s formidable skills.”

Baker played Tommy Lee in Netflix’s The Dirt and roles in two of Netflix’s newly released list of the Top 10 most watched films ever, the action movie Project Power with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bird Box with Sandra Bullock. Upcoming projects include The Last Son starring opposite Sam Worthington, and the lead role in Andrew Baird’s action thriller One Way with Kevin Bacon. On the music front, as Machine Gun Kelly, his fifth studio album Tickets to My Downfall debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts and was lauded with such awards as MTV VMA, the 2021 Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Artist and an iHeart Radio Music Award for Alternative Album of the Year. In January he made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut and is scheduled to embark on sold out U.S. tour this upcoming fall.

Sutton is an award-winning writer and director known for Funny Face which premiered at Berlin International Film Festival last year, Dark Night which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and had its international debut at Venice International Film Festival, and Donnybrook which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Platform program, won Best Picture at Austin Fantastic Fest and was later released by IFC Films. Earlier films from Sutton include Memphis and Pavilion.

Baker is represented by Paradigm and Ashleigh Veverka. Sutton is represented by United Talent Agency, Anonymous Content and Granderson Des Rochers.