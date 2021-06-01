You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Disney Hit With Sexual Orientation Discrimination Suit By ABC Signature VP On First Day Of Pride Month

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Don Winslow's 'City On Fire' Trilogy Acquired In Mid-7-Figure Outright Purchase By Sony & Elizabeth Gabler's 3000 Pictures
Read the full story

Coachella, Stagecoach Music Festivals Announce Return Dates For 2022

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

After canceling for the past two years, Southern California’s marquee music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach are a go for 2022. The events will occur back-to-back in April, promoter Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday.

The dates for Coachella are April 15-17 & April 22-24, 2022. Advance sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, June 4th at 10 a.m. PT, and registration for that buying window is open now at Coachella.com. Information on ticket and hotel packages is also available on the site.

Coachella, inaugurated in 1999, attracts around 125,000 people each weekend.

In 2020, spring outings for Coachella and Stagecoach were postponed to October as Covid-19 became a global health crisis. Both events, held annually at the 78-acre Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, were eventually canceled entirely for 2020. Coachella 2021 dates were announced for April 9-11, 2021 and April 16 – 18, 2021.

In January 2021, Goldenvoice posted an order from the health officer of Riverside County citing the “worldwide epidemic of Covid-19 disease” as the reason for nixing the event.

The canceled 2020 edition was to have included headliners like Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, FKA Twigs, Fatboy Slim and others.

At the time the 2020 dates were nixed, Goldenvoice said all tickets from the previous year would be honored. No word on whether that offer will extend into 2022.

Performers for the 2021 event were never announced.

YouTube announced on Tuesday its return as the official live stream partner for Coachella 2022. This will mark the 10th year YouTube has partnered with Coachella to bring the desert festival to music fans around the world.

Coachella’s Country cousin, Stagecoach, was announced on Tuesday for the following weekend of April 29-May 1, 2022. There were no dates announced for advanced ticket sales will kick off, but StagecoachFestival.com does allow users to sign up for alerts.

Stagecoach had been set for April 23-25, 2021 before it was canceled in January.

Stagecoach’s planned 2020 lineup featured headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church as well as artists such as Alan Jackson, Bryan Adams, Tanya Tucker, Billy Ray Cyrus and Orville Peck. Producer and DJ Diplo was expected to bring back the Stagecoach After-Party Sunday night.

Stagecoach attracts 85,000 people yearly. The festival began in 2007.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad