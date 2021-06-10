Carrie Underwood and John Legend took home the top award at Wednesday night’s County Music Television (CMT) Music Awards.
Underwood and Legend won video of the year for Hallelujah, a Legend song that. Underwood used on her holiday album. The songstress accepted for herself and Legend, continuing her record as the most-decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards,
“Thank you fans! Thank you CMT!” Underwood said. “You’re the reason we’re all here doing what we do, doing what we love (and) making music videos.”
The CMTs were thrown a last-minute jolt when Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett dropped out from the show for vague reasons. Barrett won female video of the year.
The show closed out with a performance of “Famous Friends” by Brown and Young.
Complete Winners List:
Video of the year: Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”
Female video of the year: Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”
Male video of the year: Kane Brown – “Worship You”
Duo/group video of the year: Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Breakthrough video of the year: Dylan Scott – “Nobody”
Collaborative video of the year: Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”
CMT performance of the year: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey – “The Other Girl”
Best family feature: Taylor Swift – “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”