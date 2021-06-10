Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Carrie Underwood and John Legend took home the top award at Wednesday night’s County Music Television (CMT) Music Awards.

Underwood and Legend won video of the year for Hallelujah, a Legend song that. Underwood used on her holiday album. The songstress accepted for herself and Legend, continuing her record as the most-decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards,

“Thank you fans! Thank you CMT!” Underwood said. “You’re the reason we’re all here doing what we do, doing what we love (and) making music videos.”

The CMTs were thrown a last-minute jolt when Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett dropped out from the show for vague reasons. Barrett won female video of the year.

The show closed out with a performance of “Famous Friends” by Brown and Young.

Complete Winners List:

Video of the year: Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Female video of the year: Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Male video of the year: Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Duo/group video of the year: Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”