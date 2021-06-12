CMT Music Awards Ratings Rise From Pandemic-Impacted 2020 Telecast

Back to live format in their usual spring berth, The 2021 CMT Music Awards drew 828,000 Live+Same Day total viewers on CMT. That was up +10% vs. the 2020 CMT Music Awards, which were delayed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic, with much of the event pre-taped.

Across the six-ViacomCBS network simulcast (CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, TV Land), the P18-34 ratings were up +32% over last year on the same networks (0.58 rating vs. 0.44).

The 2021 CMT Music Awards was the #1 most social non-sports program across all of TV on June 9, according to Social Content Rankings.