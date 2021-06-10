Claes Bang Joins Stephen Merchant’s BBC/Amazon Comedy ‘The Offenders’

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Merchant’s BBC and Amazon comedy-drama The Offenders has assembled an eye-catching cast since it began shooting last year — and now you can add another name to the list.

Centering on a group of strangers completing their community payback sentence in Bristol, England, Dracula and The Square star Claes Bang joins the show as Dean, a mysterious and terrifying London gang boss, who is chasing a debt owed by the offenders.

Bang will star alongside Merchant himself, as well as Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Richard E. Grant, Dolly Wells, and Julia Davis.

Produced by Big Talk Productions and Merchant’s Four Eyes, The Offenders is currently shooting in Bristol. As previously revealed by Deadline, the show has secured a two-season order from the BBC and Amazon Studios. Amazon will stream the series in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Danish actor Bang played Count Dracula in the BBC and Netflix’s 2020 reimagining of the classic Bram Stoker story, while he also recently appeared in Paula van der Oest’s The Bay of Silence.