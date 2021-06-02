CJ ENM/Studio Dragon’s Jiwon Park Joins ABC Signature As VP Drama Development

ABC Signature has enlisted CJ ENM’s Jiwon Park as its VP Drama Development.

At CJ ENM America/Studio Dragon International, Park served as VP Series Development and managed the TV and film slate for its U.S. office, which included Parasite, Snowpiercer and the hit Korean drama Crash Landing on You. She served as a producer of Snowpiercer for TNT/Netflix and oversaw development of projects from CJ’s partnership with Skydance.

She previously managed The Age of Shadows and I Saw the Devil director Jee-woon Kim for English-language projects.

Her international background will serve to identify and develop global and diverse content for ABC Signature across streamers, cable and network.