It Starts On The Page: Read A Script From Season 2 Of ‘City On A Hill’ Penned By Emily Ragsdale

Jackie Rohr and Decourcy Ward are back in the belly of the beast that is Boston in Season 2 of Showtime’s City on a Hill.

Picking up from the events of its first season, City on a Hill centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. FBI agent Rohr (Kevin Bacon) works to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Ward (Aldis Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA. No one is safe from the collateral damage.

The drama-filled pages of the series’ sixth episode, “Don’t Go Sayin Last Words,” penned by Emily Ragsdale, take center stage in this latest installment of Deadline’s It Starts On the Page. The ongoing series highlights the scripts that are serving as the creative backbones of the TV awards season. The scripts are all being submitted for Emmy consideration this year and have been selected using criteria that includes critical acclaim, a range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

“Don’t Go Sayin Last Words” sees a too-close-for-comfort brush with death, unraveling secrets and an emotional moment between mother and son.

City on a Hill, which also features Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro and Jill Hennessy, has been renewed for a third season. Executive producers are Fontana, Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona, Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean and Michael Cuesta. Bacon, Hodge and Michele Giordano serve as co-executive producers.

Read Ragsdale’s script below: