‘Not An Artist’: Ciara Bravo, Cleopatra Coleman, Haley Joel Osment, Alexi Pappas, Matt Walsh & RZA Among Cast For Comedy Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has completed on under-the-radar comedy feature Not An Artist, whose ensemble cast we can reveal as Ciara Bravo (Cherry), Rosalind Chao (Mulan), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man On Earth), Clark Moore (Crazy Ex Girlfriend), GaTa (Dave), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Alexi Pappas (Olympic Dreams), Horatio Sanz (Black Monday), Robert Schwartzman (The Princess Diaries), Matt Walsh (Veep), and rapper/actor/filmmaker Bobby “RZA” Diggs (Californication).

The movie follows a young woman (Pappas) who is accepted into a residency program created by the wealthy enigmatic benefactor known only as “The Abbott” (RZA) for high-potential artists suffering from creative constipation. The artists sign a legally binding agreement to complete a creative project of choice during their one-month stay – or quit the arts forever.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father, (Walsh) a physician, is drifting through America’s National Parks, practicing telemedicine from an RV. Following a series of mistakes, he arrives unannounced at his daughter’s residency until he can figure out his next move.

Rounding out the cast are seasoned improv actors Dan Bakkedahl, Paul Lieberstein, Morgan Walsh, and Betsy Sodaro.

Co-directors Pappas and Jeremy Teicher, the writing-directing team behind features Olympic Dreams and Tracktown, co-wrote the movie with Walsh. Part of the dialogue was improvising on set.

The film is a co-production between Utopia Media and Amasia Entertainment. Robert Schwartzman and Danielle DiGiacomo are producing on behalf of Utopia and Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant are producing on behalf of Amasia.

Russell Wayne Groves is providing production services on behalf of The Ranch Productions. Walsh, Pappas and Teicher also serve as producers. Filming wrapped mid-May at Camp Conrad Chinnock near Big Bear, CA, in compliance with SAG-AFTRA Covid protocols.

Schwartzman’s growing New York-based indie outfit Utopia does production, sales and distribution. The actor, filmmaker and former musician is brother of Jason and son of Talia Shire and producer Jack Schwartzman.