Christina Ricci Will Be In ‘The Matrix 4’

Christina Ricci is set to be in Lana Wachowski’s upcoming The Matrix 4.

In an updated press kit from Warner Bros., Ricci’s name was quietly added to the star-studded cast list. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith round out the cast.

Ricci has previously worked with Lana in 2008 on the Wachowski’s Speed Racer. The movie was based on the novel of the same name by author Tatsuo Yoshida. The futuristic sports action comedy film also featured Emile Hirsch, John Goodman and Susan Sarandon.

The fourth Matrix is scheduled to premiere in theaters Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, instead of April 1, 2022.

The Matrix 4 is written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon based on characters created by The Wachowskis. Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill and James McTeigue are the producers with Terry Needham, Garrett Grant and Bruce Berman executive producing.