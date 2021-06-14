CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Says She’s Been Diagnosed With Ovarian Cancer

CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour said that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“I’ve had successful major surgery to remove it, and I am now going through several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible longterm prognosis, and I am confident,” she said on her CNN International show on Monday. She also said that she was fortunate to have health insurance through work and doctors treating her “in a country underpinned by of course the brilliant NHS,” a reference to the UK’s National Health Service.

“I am telling you this in the interest of transparency, but really as a shout out to most early diagnosis,” urging women to educate themselves on the disease and to get all the regular screenings and scans, and to “ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished.”

Amanpour also hosts PBS’s nightly global affairs program, Amanpour & Company.

Amanpour, 63, has been a longtime news figure at CNN, almost from its launch in the early 1980s. She worked there from 1983 to 2010, then left for a brief stint at ABC News, where she anchored This Week. She returned to CNN in 2012. Bianna Golodryga has filled in for Amanpour on her CNN International show as she went through surgery and treatments.

PBS tapped her for a nightly show in 2018 to succeed Charlie Rose, who left amid sexual misconduct allegations.

More to come.