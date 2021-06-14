Producer Pulls Out Of Christchurch Massacre Project Following Backlash, Jacinda Ardern Criticizes Movie

Following a backlash against Cannes virtual market package They Are Us, one of the producers of the project has exited and one of the subjects of the movie, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has criticized the project.

Since being announced on Thursday, the Rose Byrne-led film about Ardern’s response to the 2019 Christchurch mosques massacre has been widely criticized in New Zealand.

Today, veteran producer Philippa Campbell, a producer on TV hit Top Of The Lake, apologised for her involvement and said she had not realized the pain the film would cause.

“I have listened to the concerns raised over recent days and I have heard the strength of people’s views,” Campbell said in a statement to New Zealand media.