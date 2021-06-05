Chrissy Teigen Will Be Recast In ‘Never Have I Ever’ Guest Voiceover Role Amid Controversy

An episode from the upcoming second season of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever, featuring voiceover by Chrissy Teigen, will not air as originally produced.

“Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever,” a spokesperson for the show said. “The role is expected to be recast.”

No details about the role are being disclosed but it is believed to be a guest narrator stint.

This is the latest fallout from the growing controversy surrounding Teigen, which started when she was accused of cyber bullying by former reality star Courtney Stodden.

In Season 2 of Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The second season is slated to premiere on Netflix in July.