Chrissy Teigen Breaks Monthlong Silence After Backlash Over Bullying Tweets: “I Was A Troll…And I am So Sorry”

Chrissy Teigen, ’s former queen of stinging repartee who once gave as good as she got in a 280-character feud with (then) President Donald Trump, sounded a much more measured tone in her first online post since May 12.

“It has been a VERY humbling few weeks,” Teigen began in a post to Medium which she also shared to her over 50 million followers on social media. She was referring to the fallout from the controversy surrounding old tweets that showed her cyber bullying former reality star Courtney Stodden.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host went on to say that, in the time since her last post, “I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.'”

In that time, Teigen dropped out of the upcoming second season of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever, with her voiceover removed from an already-produced episode.

I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs.

There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor.

I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.

Teigen further admitted that she “was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted.”

Teigen went on to say she’s had therapy and “more therapy.”

She ended with the following:

“I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change.”