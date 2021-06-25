HBO Max Adds First Two Seasons Of ‘The Chris Rock Show’ To Its Streaming Service

HBO Max will make the first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show available to subscribers beginning today.

The Emmy-winning late-night talk show created and hosted by Chris Rock originally aired on HBO from 1997 to 2000. Showcasing Rock’s singular comedic sketches and striking social commentary, it features a variety of high-profile entertainment, political, and musical guests, including Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa and more.

Legendary DJ and rapper Grandmaster Flash served as musical director. Sketches such as ‘Comedy Wars,’ ‘Thanksgiving Day,’ and ‘Tupac Shakur Boulevard’ are among the most memorable sketches in the series.

“We’re thrilled to have The Chris Rock Show on HBO Max so that subscribers can revisit one of comedy’s most iconic series,” said Nina Rosenstein, EVP HBO Programming. “Chris has never been afraid to take risks and challenge norms, and both guests and viewers embraced this. His show also provided a platform for up-and-coming talent and cutting edge musical guests, and while there are too many unforgettable comedy pieces to name, Chris’ attempt to rename a Howard Beach street to ‘Tupac Shakur Boulevard’ is a classic that instantly comes to mind. It’s one of the many examples of why we’re excited for fans and new audiences alike to watch the show.”