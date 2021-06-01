Chris Matthews To Return To MSNBC For Guest Appearance On Joy Reid’s Show

Chris Matthews will return to MSNBC on Tuesday with an appearance on ReidOut, the show hosted by Joy Reid that now occupies the former Hardball timeslot.

The appearance is tied to the released of Matthews’ memoir This Country: My Life in Politics and History.

He wrote on Twitter, “Couldn’t be more excited to talk with @JoyAnnReid tonight on her show @thereidout . Tune in at 7pm EDT. See you then, Joy! #ThisCountry”

Reid wrote, “Guess who’s back and hanging out with me on @thereidout tonight?? My pal and one of the people who gave me a crucial career break way way back in the day, the great @HardballChris, who’s got a fantastic new book out Today: #ThisCountry. See you … and Chris … at 7!!”

It’s been more than a year since Matthews announced his exit and retirement from the network. He apologized after a female Hardball guest, Laura Bassett, had written a piece in GQ saying that he had “inappropriately flirted” with her before the show. Bassett later said that she appreciated his apology.

Matthews has been writing for Washington Monthly. His memoir chronicles his career in politics – including serving as chief of staff to Tip O’Neill – and then in journalism, as well as his two decades as one of MSNBC’s top personalities.