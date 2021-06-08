Chris Harrison Says He’s “Excited To Start New Chapter” After ABC & Warner Horizon Confirm His ‘The Bachelor’ Exit

It’s officially the end of an era for one of television’s most enduring — and prolific — reality franchises.

Following Deadline’s report this morning that Chris Harrison has left ABC’s The Bachelor after reaching a settlement with producer Warner Horizon, Harrison posted a farewell message on his social media channels.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

His exit from the franchise was also confirmed in a joint statement by Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

“Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise,” the companies said. “We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey.”

Harrison had fronted the Mike Fleiss-created The Bachelor and all its lucrative ABC spinoffs since 2002. As part of the breakup deal Deadline hears he will receive a mid-range eight-figure settlement.

The split comes after Harrison departed the shows amid controversy over comments he made during an Extra interview, in which he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who had posted photos that she attended an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal.

The news comes after ABC aired the season premiere of The Bachelorette last night. Bachelor in Paradise is airing this summer. While the flagship The Bachelor is generally a lock for January, there’s had been no official word on whether it will be back at the start of 2022.