‘Chicago Fire’: Ion TV To Air All Nine Seasons Of Dick Wolf Drama Starting Next Week

EXCLUSIVE: Sound the alarm: Chicago Fire is headed to Ion Television next week.

Ion has pacted with NBCUniversal Global Distribution for all nine seasons of the series, marking Chicago Fire‘s first broadcast syndication deal. It will air Tuesdays on Ion starting June 15. Episodes will run all day beginning at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

Ion TV

Starring Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker, Joe Miñoso, Randy Flager, David Eigenberg and others, Chicago Fire explores the professional and personal lives of the firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51, as they risk their lives to save and protect the citizens of their city.

Over its 195 episodes, the series also has starred Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Monica Raymund, Lauren German, Yuri Sardarov and Charlie Barnett.

Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas and executive produced by Dick Wolf, Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Its sister drama, Chicago P.D., airs Thursdays on Ion.

Owned by the E.W. Scripps Company, Ion TV is seen in 100 million homes across the U.S. It also airs such off-network hit dramas as Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds and CSI: Miami.