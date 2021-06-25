‘Chicago Fire’: Hanako Greensmith Upped To Series Regular For NBC Drama

Chicago Fire will see more of top-of-her-game paramedic Violet Mikami as NBC promotes Hanako Greensmith to series regular.

Greensmith made her Chicago Fire debut in a recurring role in Season 8. Violet is a fun, cool, ball-busting, confident, capable paramedic. Full of swagger, her skill can be intimidating but mostly she’s impressive. She’d never back down from a challenge, and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Since her first days at Firehouse 51, Violet has gotten close with Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and won over other first responders, including Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

The actress’ recent credits include NBC’s Chicago Med, CBS’s Bull and FBI. The Pace University graduate made her New York theater debut in the off-Broadway production of Lolita, My Love. Her reps are repped by Nicolosi & Co.

From Dick Wolf and Derek Haas, Chicago Fire looks into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America’s noblest professions. The firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city. Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski also executive produce. Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

TVLine first broke the news.