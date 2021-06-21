‘Charming The Hearts Of Men’, Starring Kelsey Grammer & Anna Friel, Gets U.S. Release Date In Gravitas Ventures Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American distribution rights to Charming the Hearts of Men, an indie dramedy written and directed by S.E. DeRose. Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Sean Astin, Aml Ameen and Dianne Ladd star in the pic, which will get a day-and-date theatrical and on-demand release August 13, 2021.

In the plot, described as a fictional account inspired by true events and set in the politically charged 1960s, Grammer plays a Southern congressman who meets Grace (Friel), who has returned home due to the sudden death of her father and finds life as she knew it has changed. She is thrust into the uncomfortable realization that she and the marginalized women she encounters are part of a society in which they have little hope and virtually no power without a male provider. Grace sets out only to save her own way of life, but with the help of the congressman they end up changing the nation for the better.

Jill Marie Jones, Tina Ilev, Courtney Gaines, Starletta DePois, Pauline Dyer, Curtis Hamilton, Henry Saners, Justice Leak and Tom Shanley co-star.

“Charming the Hearts of Men is a story of the dawning awareness of the central character during the dawning awareness of a nation,” producer Richard T Lewis said. “Many of the issues faced in 1964 are the same issues the world is dealing with today.”

Gravitas Ventures manager of acquisitions Brett Rogalsky negotiated the deal with Lewis and DeRose of High Hopes Productions.