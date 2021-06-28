Charlotte Hope & Julian Sands To Star In Millennium Horror ‘The Piper’; Filming Underway In Bulgaria

EXCLUSIVE: The Spanish Princess and Game of Thrones actress Charlotte Hope will star with Julian Sands (The Killing Fields) in feature horror The Piper, which is now underway at Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria.

The film, a dark re-imagining of the Pied Piper tale, will chart how a young composer is given the opportunity of a lifetime when she is tasked with finishing her late mentor’s concerto. But she soon discovers that playing the music summons deadly consequences, leading her to uncover the disturbing origins of the melody and the evil force it has awakened: the Pied Piper.

Erlingur Thoroddsen (Rift) is directing from his script and Christopher Young (Hellraiser) will compose the score. Millennium is continuing sales on the movie during the Cannes virtual market.

Producers are Bernard Kira, Les Weldon and on behalf of Millennium Media include Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Tanner Mobley. Executive producers for Millennium Media are Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short.

“Erlingur wrote a chilling script that adapts the sinister tale of the Pied Piper into a modern day horror villain. The story and team, including iconic composer Christopher Young, has attracted an amazing cast led by Charlotte and Julian. We can’t wait to get started,” said Tanner Mobley, VP Development and Production at Millennium Media.

Hope most recently starred in the Starz series The Spanish Princess, where she played the titular role of Catherine of Aragon. She also starred in Julian Fellowes’ Netflix miniseries The English Game, and opposite Demian Bechir in the feature film The Nun for New Line.

Sands can soon be seen in Phillip Noyce’s Blood Relative and Terence Davies’ Benediction, and has just completed filming on Mike Figgis’ Mother Tongue. The Leaving Las Vegas and The Killing Fields actor recently starred in Venice title The Painted Bird with Harvey Keitel and Stellan Skarsgård, and recurred on the Netflix series What/If with Renee Zellweger.

Hope is represented by ICM Partners, The Artists Partnership, Mosaic, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Sands is represented by TalentWorks, The Artists Partnership, and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.