Champions League Final On CBS Tops 2 Million Viewers

Chelsea’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final of the prestigious UEFA Champions League drew an average of 2.10 million viewers on CBS, according to Nielsen national ratings released Thursday. That makes it the most watched UCL final in the U.S. in the past six years, and the second-best showing in 10 years.

The Chelsea-Man City game grew 39% in viewers compared with the 2019 final (another all-England affair with Liverpool beating Tottenham). The 2020 final, Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, was played in August with no fans due to the pandemic and aired on CBS Sports Network.

On Saturday, CBS’ coverage, which began at 3 ET, peaked at 2.55 million viewers from 4:45-5 PM ET.

ViacomCBS said that CBS’ sibling Paramount+, which simulcast the game, scored its most-live-streamed sporting event (non-NFL) ever with the match, which saw Kai Havertz’s goal three minutes before halftime end up being the decider. Par+, which had streamed all UEFA games leading to the final, has not revealed a viewership number.

Next up on the schedule for soccer fans: UEFA’s Euro 2020 championships, which run June 11-July 11 and will air via a mix of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Univision, TUDN and Prende TV.