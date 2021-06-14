‘Centaurworld’: Netflix Drops First Trailer For Kids Series, Sets Release Date – Annecy

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for animated musical Centaurworld, and has set a July 30 global release. The 20-episode kids series hails from first-time showrunner Megan Nicole Dong who is exec producing alongside Dominic Bisignano (Star Vs The Forces Of Evil). Centaurworld follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes and sizes. The trailer depicts that moment and more (check it out above).

Desperate to return home, Horse befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she’s ever faced before.

The series will feature a mix of animation styles and each episode will include original songs in a variety of genres. Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony franchise) is story editor. Toby Chu (Bao) composed the songs.

The voice cast includes Kimiko Glenn (Horse), Jessie Mueller (Rider), Megan Hilty (Wammawink), Parvesh Cheena (Zulius), Josh Radnor (Durpleton), Megan Nicole Dong (Glendale) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Ched).

Dong grew through the ranks as an artist on DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon 2 and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie before becoming a supervising director on Netflix’s Pinky Malinky.

At the Annecy International Animation Film Festival today, Dong called Centaurworld “an action adventure fish-out-of water story” and a “road trip musical fantasy” with some sci-fi.

Her inspiration for the story came from growing up Asian American in Southern California under “a lot of pressure academically.” As a high school freshman, a scheduling snafu landed her in show choir class and “changed a lot of things in my life in a positive way.”

She hopes people “experience just the joy of” Centaurworld and its “positive message about overcoming trauma, finding friends and finding family.”