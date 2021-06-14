CBS Summer Premiere Dates: Season 2 Of ‘The Greatest #AtHome Videos’ & New ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’

CBS bolstered its summer plans today, setting premiere dates for new reality series Secret Celebrity Renovation and Season 2 of The Greatest #AtHome Videos.

Secret Celebrity Renovation, in which sports, music and entertainment figures get the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success, will bow from 8-9 p.m. Friday, July 9. The sophomore run of The Greatest #AtHome Videos, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, debuts from 9-10 p.m. Friday. August 20.

CBS

Hosted by Nischelle Turner, Secret Celebrity Renovation provides stars with a hands-on opportunity to show their gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams. Among those taking part are singer-choreographer-reality star Paula Abdul, singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina; actor and comic Wayne Brady; ex-NFL MVP and CBS sports analyst Boomer Esiason; rapper-actress Eve, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Survivor champ “Boston” Rob Mariano; NBA All-Star Chris Paul, singer-songwriter-actor Anthony Ramos and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. The series also features the design team of home improvement contractor and television personality Jason Cameron and interior designer Sabrina Soto.

Cedric the Entertainer returns for Season 2 of The Greatest #AtHome Videos, which focuses on the creativity, humor and humanity that have become hallmarks of the next generation of viral home videos. This season will showcase an evolution of the series, featuring new video categories that reflect the world as it continues to reopen, as well as include surprise celebrity appearances. Additional details will be available closer to premiere.

“Whether they’re ‘In the Heights,’ in the end zone, in tribal council or beyond, our Secret Celebrity Renovation stars have wowed America through their work, and now they can give something back to the most pivotal person from their hometown past,” said Bob Horowitz, executive producer of both reality series. “And on The Greatest #AtHome Videos front, coming back for Season 2, we are building on what we learned in season one – that there are creative masterworks bubbling up everywhere on social media, and with Cedric the Entertainer at the helm, the Friday night audience can’t get enough of them.”

Secret Celebrity Renovation is produced by Horowitz’s Juma Entertainment. Horowitz, Lewis Fenton and Peter DeVita are the executive producers. The Greatest #AtHome Videos is produced by Juma Entertainment and A Bird and a Bear Entertainment. Executive producers for Juma are Horowitz and Lewis Fenton, and EPs for A Bird and a Bear are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.